This is why the air ambulance landed at Brighton and Hove Albion's Lancing training ground

The air ambulance was seen landing at Brighton and Hove Albion's training complex in Lancing yesterday (January 18).
A video shared on social media showed the helicopter landing at the club's Mash Barn Lane training complex at around 1.20pm.
A spokesman for the club said the emergency services were responding to a medical incident at a junior game, where an opposition player was injured.
The player is expected to make a full recovery, the spokesman said.
The American Express Elite Football Performance Centre opened in 2014, three years after Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium was opened.