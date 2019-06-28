This Worthing couple have raised £35,000 for charity by opening up their garden

Over 11 years, Trevor and Jennie Rollings have welcomed 5,000 visitors to their garden in Channel View, Goring, as part of the National Garden Scheme, and have raised an astonishing £35,000 for charity. The scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 private gardens in England and Wales, and raises money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake. Trevor and Jennie, both retired teachers, are now looking to move nearer to their family who live abroad. “We have had an incredible 11 years – and what has been so wonderful is meeting amazing people who have just stopped by,” said Jennie, 68. “After a successful opening weekend on June 8-9, which saw 400 hardy annuals attend, we thought we would open again at the weekend as we had some wonderful weather and it would have been a shame not to." Visitors to the couple’s garden have described it as ‘playful’, ‘imaginative’ and ‘inspirational’. Here are some pictures of the couple's garden over the years. Read more in this week's Worthing Herald.

