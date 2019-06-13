This Worthing park is being refurbished in time for the summer holidays

A Worthing park is being refurbished in time for the summer holidays.

Northbrook Recreation Ground Play Area, near Romany Road in Durrington, will provide an ‘exciting and challenging play experience’ for children thanks to the improvements being supported by £108,000 of funding from Worthing Borough Council’s capital funding programme, a spokesman said.

A 3D image showing the play equipment that will soon be installed at Northbrook Recreation Ground Play Area in Durrington.''Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

The refurbishment is being completed by British company Wicksteed Leisure and is expected to be completed before Friday, July 19.

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “I’m really pleased to see these plans being put into action over the coming months, delivering investment across Worthing and demonstrating our commitment to the local community.

“This improved park is an important resource for children in the area, and I’m glad to see them benefiting from the refurbishment work.”

The old and worn out play equipment will be removed at the nearby Pennycress Avenue play area, the council said. This stretch will be returned to grass as part of the project to extend and renew Northbrook Recreation Ground Play Area.

The refurbishment follows an on-site consultation with children and parents at the existing play area to discuss what equipment they wanted to see installed, a spokesman said.

Council teams went to The Laurels First School to engage with the children to help shape the design of the playground.

