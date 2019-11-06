DM19110662a.jpg. Worthing fireworks night. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Thousands flock to Worthing’s fantastic fireworks display: see if you can spot yourself in our picture special

Worthing seafront was packed last night as thousands of people gathered to watch the annual bonfire night fireworks.

The £7,200 display, organised by the Worthing Lions Club and funded by the Worthing Town Centre Initiative, lit up the night sky for 15 minutes. There were also rides, food stalls and a market, enjoyed by many of the people who went along.

