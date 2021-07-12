Tree trail: Highdown Gardens’ new feature impresses Worthing pupils
The new tree trail at Highdown Gardens in Worthing proved a hit with children from one of the schools in the town.
Lyndhurst Infant School was delighted to be invited to try out the trail, led by Nadia Chalk and Vanessa Breen from Creative Waves.
Pupils learned some fascinating facts about the trees and flowers planted by the Stern family and had a fun game of Tree Top Trumps.
Di South, headteacher, said: “The children felt very lucky to explore this amazing garden.
“We have become very interested in trees and flowers, and have even made name cards for our own trees at school.
“The children thoroughly enjoyed the trail and they especially liked talking to the gardener and asking questions about his job.”