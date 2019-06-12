Tributes paid to ‘beautiful son' killed in A27 crash

Tributes have been paid to a young man with a 'rare and good soul' after he died in a collision on the A27 near Walberton last week.

Pedestrian George Hamilton-Green, 23, from the Slindon Common area, died after he was in a collision with a silver Renault Megane on the A27 Arundel Road, near its junction with Mill Road, just after midnight on Monday, June 3, according to Sussex Police. Read more here.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers investigated and examined the scene. Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved.

George’s family have since issued a tribute. It read: “There will never be the right words to express how totally devastated we are at the loss of our beautiful son George, who at 23, was so suddenly and tragically taken from our lives.

“He touched so many people with his gentle nature and kindness and was always putting others first.

“He had a rare and good soul and truly wanted peace, kindness and love in the world for us all.

“We will forever cherish all the wonderful memories we shared and carry him in our hearts forever.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage to report information via email (collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk) or by calling 101 quoting Operation Beeton.