Tributes paid to ‘exceptionally kind and caring’ Worthing man who died at music festival

Tributes have been paid to a Worthing man who sadly passed away at a music festival near Oxford.

Mark Pordage, 43, suffered a heart attack at Witney Music Festival last Saturday (June 15) and died in hospital shortly after.

Mark Pordage SUS-190624-092235001

His partner, Nichola Beales, paid tribute to the father-of-one and thanked the emergency services and festival organisers for attempting to save him.

“Mark was an exceptionally kind and caring man, who put everybody first,” she said.

“He was a successful teacher and father to a two-year-old daughter and a regular badminton player who enjoyed quizzes and attending music festivals.

“This was his first time to the Witney Festival, and he commented on how well it was run and set up.

“Mark will be greatly missed by all who were honoured to have known him.”

Mark was a pupil at Durrington High School, before going on to study at Bournemouth University.

He went on to become the head of IT at the prestigious The Royal School in Haslemere, Surrey.

He maintained a strong presence in the Worthing community, having been a member of the 1st Goring Scouts since the Cubs.

For the last 25 years he continued to help at Monday night Scout meetings and at camps throughout the year.

Mark’s mother, Janet Pordage, said his parents, brother and Nichola had been overwhelmed by the huge amount of love and support received from his large group of friends and colleagues.

His funeral will be held at Broadwater Parish Church in Broadwater Street East on Thursday, July 4 at 11am.

His family have asked for no flowers, but any donations can be made to either the British Heart Foundation or St Barnabas House, via HD Tribe Funeral Directors in Broadwater.

Witney Music Festival was set up in 2007 in memory of Jo Marle Foster, who passed away suddenly in 2005, aged 21.

The free festival is held every year in Witney, west of Oxford.

In a statement on Facebook, organisers praised the response of the emergency services after the main stage area was evacuated.

They said: “We would like to send our best wishes to to all family and friends of the patient and we will remain available for contact should they need it.”