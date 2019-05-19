Two fire engines respond to incident at Worthing retirement home

Two fire engines have responded to an incident at a retirement home in Worthing.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Worthing Fire Station were called to Parkside Lodge in Wykeham Road at 12.05pm.

Parkside Lodge. Pic: Google

The spokesman said they were called to assist the ambulance service.

An eyewitness said emergency services remained on the scene for around three hours, using an aerial platform to access an upper floor.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.