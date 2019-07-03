Vegan pop-up restaurant coming to Worthing next week

A vegan pop-up restaurant is coming to Worthing for one night only.

2 Blokes in a Kitchen – the ‘dynamic duo’ of Daz Hendy and Ki Liu – will be at The Streets Café, in New Broadway, Tarring Road, on Friday, July 12.

The pair, who are both 39 and live in Rustington, do pop-up nights all across West Sussex.

Daz said: “The reason why we do these pop up is to help support small local businesses. We use local businesses in the area we are hosting. This way, our guests can see whats on thier doorstep and maybe create food like we have at thier on homes. It gives them inspiration, and this will be much healthier and more rewarding.

“Also, we love to create something a little different and with our own little twist on our dishes to give them something they havent tried before.

“We have had nothing but great feedback and always get asked when is our next one which makes it all worth while.”

The pair’s food features modern British and Oriental flavours, with fusion foods. Their latest event is a completely vegan fine-dining experience.

To book the event, which costs £30, call 07984 604490