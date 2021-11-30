An older cat, Minnie craves company and while playful, she needs a set routine each day.

Ideally, the charity is looking for a home where Minnie will have regular access to a secure outdoor or ‘catio’ area so that she can go in and out as she pleases.

Shanice Beard, Wadars cattery manager, said: “This beautiful little lady has become a firm favourite with everyone who meets her but having come to us a stray her age isn’t known, although it is believed that she’s at least 10 years old.

Minnie is desperate for somewhere to call home this Christmas

“Minnie likes to be able to have outdoor access and ideally we are looking for someone who has a catio attached to their property so that she can go outside but still be safe.”

Minnie will need to be kept on a special diet and needs to be an only pet but could well be suitable to live in a family with older children.