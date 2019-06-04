Wall smashed as car ploughs into Burgess Hill home – pictures from the scene

These pictures show emergency crews responding to the aftermath at Colmer Court earlier today. Fire crews from Henfield and Worthing attended the incident, along with a Technical Rescue Unit (TRU). Fortunately no-one was injured in the incident. Read more: Car collides with house in Burgess Hill

A car smashed into a house in Burgess Hill this morning

Emergency crews at the scene

Fire crews at the scene

Damage following the incident

