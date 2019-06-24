Warning to drivers over major A24 roadworks

Major roadworks are to be carried out on the A24 at Buck Barn crossroads and the nearby A272.

The £1million road resurfacing works are to start on July 8 and will last for around six weeks.

Officials say that work will be carried out during the night to limit problems for drivers.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said that the works were essential because of signs of ‘significant weakening’ in the road.

He said: “This is essential repair work at one of the most strategically important parts of the county’s road network.

“The new surfaces will be more durable and more resilient to potholes. They will also be smoother, which will lessen road noise.

“This type of work does cause inconvenience for residents and road users, for which we apologise: every effort will be made to limit disruption as much as possible.”

Road closures and diversions will be in place from 8pm to 6am while the works are taking place.

As well as the crossroad itself, there will also be resurfacing on the A24 southbound carriageway at Pollards Hill roundabout to Buck Barn crossroads; the A272 westbound (Cowfold Road)approach to the crossroads; the A272 eastbound (Coneyhurst Road) approach to the crossroads; and the A24 northbound approach to the crossroads.

Traffic signal detector loops at the crossroads will be replaced, and road markings and the anti-skid surface renewed.

Officials say that businesses at Buck Barn will remain open throughout the works, but with different access arrangements for vehicles at times, which will be highlighted by signs.

The bend approaching Bouncer’s Lodge on the A24 Pollards Hill will be resurfaced as part of the main works. It then takes at least a month for the newly-laid material to ‘weather in’ so an anti-skid surface can be laid over it.

The anti-skid surface is expected to be completed in the week beginning September 1 under a daytime lane closure.

The works - due to finish on August 16 - will be carried out by Balfour Beatty Living Places.