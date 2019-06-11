Wartime bomb unearthed on Mill Hill in Shoreham

A bomb has been unearthed on Mill Hill in Shoreham.

According to Adur District Council, the Second World War mortar was unearthed yesterday by a team of ecologists.

Sussex Police was called to the scene

They were contracted by the council to relocate some slow worms on the Adur-owned land when they made the discovery.

A council spokesman said that specialist police teams were contacted and a cordon put in place until the bomb was destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Philippa Recce, the council's parks and foreshore manager, said: "It was quite an unexpected discovery but thanks to the quick response of all involved, the situation was dealt with without anyone - including the slow worms - coming to harm."