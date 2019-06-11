Wartime bomb unearthed on Mill Hill in Shoreham

A bomb has been unearthed on Mill Hill in Shoreham.

According to Adur District Council, the Second World War mortar was unearthed yesterday by a team of ecologists.

Sussex Police was called to the scene

Sussex Police was called to the scene

They were contracted by the council to relocate some slow worms on the Adur-owned land when they made the discovery.

A council spokesman said that specialist police teams were contacted and a cordon put in place until the bomb was destroyed by a controlled explosion.

Philippa Recce, the council's parks and foreshore manager, said: "It was quite an unexpected discovery but thanks to the quick response of all involved, the situation was dealt with without anyone - including the slow worms - coming to harm."

The bomb in question. Picture: Adur District Council

The bomb in question. Picture: Adur District Council