Watch grey seal playing on Ferring beach

A grey seal was spotted playing on Ferring beach.

On Monday evening, Michelle Payne was with the 1st Ferring Scout Group for a beach clean when she saw the seal coming out of the water and decided to take some photos and a video of the mammal.

The grey seal was photographed on Worthing beach. Picture: Michelle Payne

She said: "I'm sure he was thanking the girls and boys for keeping the beach clean."

She shared the pictures she took on Facebook on Monday, getting more than 1,400 likes.

According to The Wildlife Trust, the grey seal is the larger of the UK's two native seal species, with adult males growing as large as 2.6m and 300kg in weight. Their scientific name, Halichoerus grypus, means 'hook-nosed sea pig' in Latin.

