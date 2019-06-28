Watch the moment Worthing students send cameras into space

Intrepid students from a school in Worthing have sent cameras into space.

After months of computer programming, testing equipment and visiting primary schools to promote their project, Robert Vella and Kieran Malandain from Chatsmore Catholic High School and head of physics Peter Clarke launched the cameras at around 3pm this afternoon.

If everything goes to plan, the polystyrene capsule containing the cameras, computer and sensors will be carried by a large helium-filled balloon to the edge of space - 31km in the air - to take photographs of the curvature of the earth.

Speaking after the launch, Robert, 16, from Goring Street, Worthing, said he felt ‘completely exhilarated’: “I’m lost for words. I’m so glad it has gone so smoothly and that it is finally in the air.”

Once it reaches 100,000ft - three times the cruising altitude for aeroplanes - the balloon will expand to 9.1m in width when it will pop, causing the parachute to deploy and it to fall back to earth.

Using online prediction websites, the team believed the capsule - known as the payload - should land north of Petworth.

Mr Clarke and the two students are currently tracking its progress using the GPS in the capsule while driving towards its expected landing spot.

