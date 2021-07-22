West Park Primary School: Worthing pupils jumping for joy
Pupils at West Park Primary School in Worthing are jumping for joy after raising more than £400 for charity with their sponsored bounce.
Children in reception, year one and year two took part on Wednesday, July 14, to raise money for Blood Cancer UK and Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.
Fay Mangles, teacher, said: “Both charities are very special to staff, children and their families here at West Park.”