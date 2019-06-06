West Sussex Mediation Service honoured with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

West Sussex Mediation Service is only a small charity but it hopes receiving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service will give it a big profile.

Based in Horsham, the charity is one of five organisations in West Sussex to be honoured this year with the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

West Sussex Mediation Service volunteers at a celebration evening, held at Ashurst Village Hall

Nick Handley, service co-ordinator, said: “We have been bursting to tell the world about our small charity achieving this award.

“It is great to gain such recognition for all the work our many volunteers do for the good of their local communities in West Sussex.

“We also hope it will raise the profile of the charity and the service that we offer.”

The charity provides mediation services in neighbourhood disputes, inter-generational disputes, elder mediation and wellbeing mediation. It also provides family and workplace mediation throughout the county.

Volunteers, funders and supporters were invited to a celebration evening at Ashurst Village Hall on Wednesday.

The formal presentation of the award, which recognises excellence in voluntary activities and services carried out by groups in the community, will take place later in the year.