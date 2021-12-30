West Wittering beach car park full for New Year's Day

A spokesman for West Wittering Beach announced on social media that there are no more spaces available on Saturday (January 1) and urged beach-goers not to travel down without a booking.

The statement read: "No more spaces available New Year's Day

Parking at West Wittering

"Due to staff isolating and severe waterlogging of the beach car park we are unable to offer any more spaces on New Year's Day.

"Please do not travel down on Saturday without a booking as you will unfortunately be turned away.