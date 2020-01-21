Wetherspoons slash prices across Sussex to mark Brexit

Wetherspoons are to cut the prices of a number of beers and spirits to mark leaving the EU.

Customers of all of the chain’s 870 pubs will be able to take advantage of the lower prices from Friday January 31.

But the offer is only temporary and ends on February 29.

Their ‘Let’s stay friends’ offer will cut around 60p off certain drinks which originate in European countries, as well as from across the UK.

Included are beers such as Peroni, Becks and Estrella, as well as Jamesons Irish Whiskey and French made Grey Goose vodka.

Prices vary across branches and may be higher in the London area and parts of the South East, but 700 branches will be offering Becks at £1.49, Peroni at £1.99 and a pint of Ruddles ale for £1.49.

Those following ‘Dry January’ are catered for with Becks non-alcoholic beer at 99p.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin has always been a long-term advocate for a no-deal Brexit and spoke on the subject when he toured pubs in Sussex early in 2019, visiting branches at Hastings and Eastbourne.

Last September he cut the price of a pint of beer by 20p in an attempt to show how he believed prices would fall after Brexit.

He said: “Many of our customers are keen to celebrate Brexit. At the same time we want to remain friends with our European neighbours and offer a range of drinks at an excellent price.

“In my opinion, there has been far too much political posturing in negotiations between the UK and the EU up until now. Let’s stay friends and enjoy free trade.”

Wetherspoons came under fire from some of its shareholders after spending £94,856 on pro-Brexit beer mats and regularly using the pub group’s magazine to promote the benefits of leaving.

