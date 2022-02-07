Elaine Clevett, who was a completion clerk at Green Wright Chalton Annis solicitors in Rustington, started having problems last summer, six weeks after her 60th birthday.

She was diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in August and died exactly four months after first exhibiting symptoms.

Daughter Heidi Clevett from Southsea is now preparing for a 24-hour charity trek in memory of her mum, raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

Heidi, 32, said: “Mum kept forgetting where we were and the reason why. She was really confused. Hearing the diagnosis was a huge shock and made even harder because my mum couldn’t comprehend what was going on.

“It is a tough challenge but I know if I have even a tenth of the strength of my mum I will be able to do it. I hope I can do her proud and am able to raise a lot of money to support the research into this horrific disease.”

Concerns were expressed at the second birthday celebrations for Heidi’s daughter Ivy. Family and friends noticed the always chatty Elaine was ‘acting strange’ and appeared quieter than usual.

A week later, a CT scan at Worthing Hospital revealed Elaine had a tumour on her brain the size of an apple and would need an operation.

Elaine was given a course of steroids to reduce the swelling, caused by a build-up of fluid, but her symptoms continued to worsen and she lost her short-term memory.

Six weeks after her symptoms started, Elaine had a craniotomy at Brighton Hospital in September and surgeons found the tumour had spread to both hemispheres of her brain.

Immediately afterwards, Elaine suffered a bleed on the brain and a stroke, so she was rushed back into theatre. More of the tumour was removed but she suffered significant brain damage.

Elaine was in a coma for five days and was moved to Fulford care and nursing home in Littlehampton for palliative care, close to husband Dave, 62. She died on December 1, 2021.

Heidi, a vessel traffic manager at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, said: “What happened to my mum didn’t seem fair and I want to be able to put my mind to something positive.”

The walk is planned for April 30 and more than £3,200 has been raised so far. Heida hopes to reach £5,480, which would pay for two days of research.

She said: “Research on this type of cancer is extremely difficult, in part due to only 25 per cent of glioblastoma patients surviving more than one year.

“More research is desperately needed to understand this illness better - there is currently very little understanding of the disease, no understanding of the cause and only one treatment option available to those afflicted.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Heidi-Clevett to make a donation.

Mel Tiley, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re so sorry to hear that Elaine died and so soon after her diagnosis, too. We’re incredibly grateful to Heidi for choosing to fundraise in her memory.

“The family’s experience reminds us that research is desperately needed to help better understand brain tumours and ultimately, find a cure.”