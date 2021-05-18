Where are Rustington’s best gardens? Your chance to have your say
Rustington Parish Council has launched its 2021 gardens competition and nominations are invited in five categories.
The closing date is July 2 and judging will take place during the week beginning July 12.
The classes for residential and commercial window boxes, balconies and patio tubs which can be viewed from the road have prizes of £50 for the winners and £25 for the runners-up.
Entries for residential front gardens can be any size, including paved gardens with patio tubs which can be viewed from the road. The winner will receive £100 and the runner-up £25.
There is a separate class for commercial front gardens, again of any size and visible from the road, and here the winning garden will receive £50 and the runner-up £25.
The final category is community gardens, with a prize of £50 for the winner and £25 for the runner-up.
Nomination forms and more details are available from the council offices, the Samuel Wickens Centre, Barkers Electrical, Country Life Pet Supplies, Flowers of Rustington and The Butcher & Deli.
Alternatively, download a form at rustingtonpc.org/rustington-parish-council/gardens-competition or contact the council to request a form by telephone on 01903 786420 or email to [email protected]