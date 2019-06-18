Why a convoy of 100 taxis is coming to Worthing today

Around 100 taxis are due to arrive in Worthing at lunchtime to drop off some very important guests.

The 71st annual London Taxi Benevolent Association for War Disabled outing to Worthing will see veterans enjoying a trip to the seaside.

Coming from the Royal Hospital Chelsea, Headley Court and other military care homes, the veterans are due to arrive at the Pavilion Theatre at around midday.

There, they will have a meal, hear speeches from those including VIP guest Major Paul Raison, and enjoy entertainment.

They will then be driven back home by the taxis at around 6pm.