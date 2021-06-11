World’s longest inflatable obstacle course to be part of ‘family extravaganza’ in Sussex this summer

Organisers have chosen the South of England Showground in Ardingly as the first location for its new Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL attraction as large scale events get ready to return.

As well as the record breaking 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge, with more than 30 fun obstacles in five-themed zones, this new event includes a circus and a funfair for families to enjoy, organisers said.

Happy’s Circus are putting on a 45 minute show featuring international acrobats, trapeze artists and other speciality acts in a socially distanced Big Top with funfair favourites also spread out across the huge site.

The family extravaganza is coming to Ardingly this summer.

Trevor Collins from the Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL said: “This is the family event of the summer and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to West Sussex

“Thousands across the county have already enjoyed the hurdles, climbing walls, tunnels and slides of the Labyrinth Challenge but this year we wanted to do something bigger while still keeping it affordable for families.

“There’s flexible ticketing available with a number of options including an adult only session for the Labyrinth Challenge on the Saturday night and a mini version of the inflatable course for those aged five to nine.

“With free parking and refreshments on site we hope people will make a day of it. You never know they may even need to bring their sun cream!”

The family extravaganza is coming to Ardingly this summer. UVVm6R_R7zpRvXtG7O6K

Labyrinth Challenge Summer XL takes place at the South of England Showground in Selsfield Road, Ardingly, RH17 9TL from August 5 to 8 from 10am to 5pm.

Entrance to the event is £3 with rides operated on a token basis at an additional charge with the Labyrinth Challenge and circus costing £10 each or £14 for both.

Tickets must be pre-booked and are available from www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com/events