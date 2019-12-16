Worthing adapted cycling scheme backed by Co-op Local Community Fund

Worthing adapted cycling scheme CYCALL is delighted to have been chosen as one of the causes for the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The not-for-profit organisation is raising funds to buy adapted trikes for disabled children and adults.

CYCALL in the parade for this year's Worthing Rotary Carnival

CYCALL runs cycling sessions at Brooklands Park for people who are unable to use a standard bike, including those with a wide range of physical and learning difficulties and adults living with dementia.

Martine Walters, director, said: “At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Worthing.”

Co-op members can choose a local cause to benefit from the fund, which collects one per cent of the money members spend on selected branded products and services.

Visit membership.coop.co.uk/causes/32181 for more information.