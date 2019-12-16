Worthing Ambulance Station staff dance to Christmas song in video viewed thousands of times on YouTube

A video featuring staff from Worthing Ambulance Station singing a Christmas song could be this season’s viral hit.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 10,000 times since it was published to YouTube yesterday afternoon.

The two-minute video shows crew members from the station in Yeoman Way, Durrington, miming and dancing along to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

It was uploaded to the site by Jodie Gough.

Commenting on it, Lesley-Anne Lloyd said: “BRILLIANT – I will always remember how incredible you were when my family were in crisis. Happy Christmas to an amazing service xxx”

Joey Figo added: “Awesome. Absolute greatest respect for you all. The job you do is amazing and thank you for doing so much for all of us.”