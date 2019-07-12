Worthing beach huts to be replaced after arson attack

Work has begun on restoring beach huts destroyed in an arson attack along Worthing seafront.

Five huts were destroyed in Heene Road last month after what West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service described as the deliberate ignition of a motorbike.

Construction of the new beach huts is underway

The huts are set to be restored over the next three to four weeks, according to Worthing Borough Council, in time for the summer.

Read more about the fire here: Firefighters called to 'rapidly spreading' blaze in Worthing



Councillor Kevin Jenkins, the council's cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This was a pointless and completely irresponsible arson attack, and we felt it was important to have them restored quickly so that they can be enjoyed this summer.

"The huts are an important part of life on our seafront, and play a valuable role in promoting health and wellbeing at this time of year.”