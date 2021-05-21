Worthing Beach wins top national award for fourth year running

Overseen by charity Keep Britain Tidy, the honour identifies and rewards beaches achieving the highest standards of beach management and water quality.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “It’s really pleasing that yet again in 2021 Worthing has achieved the Seaside Award. This is our fourth consecutive award and it really goes to show the investment we put into the seafront.

“Not only is it a beautiful, unspoilt stretch but the award recognises how safe it is, the work of litter pickers to keep it clean, the work of our wardens and indeed the standard of the local toilets.

Rob Dove, Worthing Coastal Office's senior warden and councillor Kevin Jenkin. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“It’s very much well done to our Coastal Office team and to all those volunteers who help keep our beach in the best of condition. I look forward to a very successful 2021 season for Worthing seafront.”

This year, Keep Britain Tidy is presenting 208 awards to England’s best beaches.

All the beaches are judged on cleanliness, safety and have to meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “This year, more than ever, we are going to be relying on our country’s beautiful beaches to escape for a much-needed break after all the stresses and strains of the past year.

Worthing Beach has won the coveted Seaside Award for the fourth year running. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“It’s a full-time commitment to create beaches worthy of these awards, so we would like to thank the incredible work of the teams and volunteers who make our beaches clean and safe for us all to enjoy.”