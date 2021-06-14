Worthing Borough Council flies the rainbow flag in support of Pride Month

Mr Humphreys said it served as a reminder of the progress made towards equality but said there was still more that could be done.

He added: “I speak for all of my colleagues and the council as a whole when I say that we stand for acceptance, tolerance and inclusion. The flying of the Pride flag is a visible reminder of that.”

He also urged people to support Worthing Pride which will host its third event in Beach House Grounds on July 10.

The rainbow flag will fly outside Worthing Town Hall throughout June as part of Pride month. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“I’m very happy that Worthing Pride will return again next month,” he added.

“Having had to cancel the 2020 event, giving the town a day to celebrate our LGBT communities while supporting the wider reopening of our local economy post-lockdown.”

Mr Humphreys said he was proud that Worthing is predominantly a safe, welcoming and inclusive place – but, he said, unfortunately some members of the LGBT community do still experience discrimination in their day-to-day lives.

He added that it was important the council continues to take a strong stance to show that this is not acceptable and that whatever a person’s sexuality they should be proud of who they are.

Worthing Borough Council leader councillor Dan Humphreys. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

Across the world, people come together during June to celebrate the LGBT community, remember the years of struggle it has taken to obtain civil rights and support those who continue to work for full equality.