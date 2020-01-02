Worthing boy who learned numbers from bus numberplates is given VIP tour of Stagecoach South depot

A young bus enthusiast has been given the VIP treatment by Stagecoach South at its Worthing depot.

Alfie Pettitt, nine, was shown behind the scenes and allowed to sit in the driving seat on one of the buses at the garage.

Alfie Pettitt, nine, was given the VIP treatment at Stagecoach's Worthing depot

Alfie, who is autistic, has had a keen interest in buses for most of his life and has taken a special interest in the Coastliner 700 double deckers.

The trip to the Worthing depot, near his home, gave him the opportunity to study the buses close up while learning more about them and how they work.

Melanie Keylock, operations manager, said: “It was an absolute honour to host Alfie at our depot. He’s a true bus connoisseur and was a wonderful honorary member of the team.”

Charmaine Clarke, Alfie’s mother, said his passion for buses had helped with his learning, as he had taught himself to understand numbers by reading bus numberplates.

She added: “I am so grateful to Stagecoach for giving my son this opportunity. He loved every minute of his visit.”

Alfie enjoyed a trip through the bus wash on the Coastliner 700, followed by a special journey along the seafront on the top deck.

He was then presented with a goodie bag, including pens, keyrings, a water bottle and a mug featuring a Coastliner 700.