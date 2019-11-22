Worthing boys impress judges at Rotary Young Chef competition

Highdown Rotary also hosted the Worthing heat of Rotary Young Chef recently, which saw ten students aged nine to 16 compete for prizes at St Andrew’s High School for Boys.

Stuart Slevin, executive chef at The Food Factory, club president Christine Moss, Worthing youth mayor Jimi Taylor and head teacher Louise Welcome were the judges, tasting and marking all the meals prepared.

The ten young chefs with the judges at St Andrew's High School for Boys

The students were supervised by food teacher Katy Sharpe, who had helped them plan and organise everything for the event.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the boys, who are really keen to take part. We are getting everyone involved and I was delighted to see family and friends on hand to cheer them along on the day.

“We were very pleased to have Stuart with us and I know the young chefs enjoyed getting his views and advice.”

The boys had to provide a full meal, all prepared, cooked and served by themselves in two hours.

Rotary Young Chef heat winner Elliott Cobden with judge Stuart Slevin

Winner Elliott Cobden received a gift voucher and all the young chefs were given a copy of The Unofficial Game of Thrones Cookbook.

The four-stage national competition supports and encourages the development of cookery skills.