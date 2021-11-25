Worthing candlelit vigil for 27 people who drowned in the Channel

The vigil has been organised by XR Worthing and will take place at 6pm on Worthing sea front, east of the pier opposite The Dome.

The candlelit vigil comes after 27 people drowned whilst crossing the Channel yesterday – including seven women, one of whom was pregnant, and thee children.

Emma Cameron, member of XR Worthing, said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of life in the Channel.

A candle-lit vigil has been arranged by Stand Up To Racism Adur and Worthing for the 27 people who drowned whilst crossing the English Channel on November 24.

“We stand in solidarity with all people who are seeking safe passage.”

The International Organization for Migration said last night’s incident was the biggest single loss of life in the Channel since it began collecting data in 2014.

Other vigils and events are expected to be held across Sussex in the coming days to remember the 27 people who died after a boat heading for the UK capsized off the northern coast of France yesterday.

Another vigil in Hastings has already been arranged, organised by Stand Up To Racism, Hastings Community of Sanctuary and Hastings Supports Refugees.