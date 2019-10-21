Worthing care home shortlisted for national award

A Worthing dementia nursing home has been shortlisted for a national award.

Haviland House, in Goring, has been selected for the final of the Best Dementia Care Home category of the National Dementia Awards.

Haviland House dance tea party

The home, run by charity Guild Care, is a 63-bed purpose-built specialist nursing home devoted to supporting people living with dementia.

Jo Burnell, manager at Haviland House said: “We are delighted that Haviland has been shortlisted. This is recognition of all the hard work, commitment and the genuine love and affection we all have for our ‘family members’.

“People come to Haviland to ‘live well with dementia’, to lead happy and fulfilled lives in spite of their dementia diagnosis.

Our care approach and environment is focused on providing a proper home that is lively, colourful and filled with love and laughter.

All staff at Haviland share the same goals and agree that this way of working is the absolute right way, and it is a privilege to be able to share in the lives of so many amazing people who come to live with us.”

At Haviland, the staff no longer wear uniforms or name badges as staff felt they went against the homely feel they wanted to promote at the care home.

The home organises various activities that promote happiness and fun, including painting the summerhouse and ice cream parlour, annual pantomimes, trips to Devil’s Dyke and the gardening centre, as well as a variety of monthly entertainment.

Winners of the National Dementia Awards will be presented with their trophies at the high-profile Gala Night held on Thursday, November 7 at Doncaster Racecourse,