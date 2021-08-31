Worthing Carnival 2021: 15 pictures of bank holiday weekend fun

The pandemic forced the event to be cancelled last year but the relaxing of restrictions allowed it to to go ahead on Sunday and Monday.

While the event did not feature the usual parade, there were a host of food and community stall and live music, as well as a market and funfair.

Organised by Worthing’s two Rotary clubs, Highdown Rotary and the Rotary Club of Worthing, a carnival has been running since 1921.

Organisers hope to put on a worthy centenary celebration next year, following the cancellation of the 2020 event and a smaller one being held this year.

They have started a crowdfunding campaign in order to raise some extra money. Anyone who would like to lend their support should visit the carnival JustGiving page.

1. Worthing August bank holiday weekend Bubbles galore on bank holiday Monday Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Worthing August bank holiday weekend Entertaining the crowds with giant bubbles Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Worthing August bank holiday weekend Fun for all the family in Steyne Gardens, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Worthing August bank holiday weekend Worthing's promenade was busy as people enjoyed the bank holiday weekend Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales