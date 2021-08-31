Worthing Carnival 2021: more pictures from a weekend of fun

The Worthing and Highdown Rotary Clubs, supported by the newly formed Littlehampton Satellite Rotary Club, joined forces to ensure there was a fun-filled event over the two days

Children were entertained by Punch and Judy, and enjoyed chasing bubbles, as well as taking advantage of the bouncy castles and fair ground rides.

Town crier Bob Smytherman was very much at the fore, putting everyone in the party mood.

The mayor and his consort, councillors Lionel and Harriett Harman, spent time visiting the stalls and thanked everyone for their efforts, and youth mayor, Will Nyss and deputy Henny Sonnemann-Petty, were also in attendance.

Carnival committee member Gerald Ilsley said: “It seems as if the carnival has been a real success in spite of not being able to have the usual parade. I would like to thank all our supporters and sponsors, and also thank all the Rotarians who have given up their time over the weekend to make this such a success.”

1. Worthing Carnival 2021 There was fun for all the family as the Worthing Carnival made a welcome return over the bank holiday weekend Photo: Rotary Photo Sales

