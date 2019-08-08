Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Bailey is looking for her forever home

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for this four-year-old tabby female called Bailey.

Bailey can be a bit shy at first, but is absolutely lovely when she gets to know you, and would probably suit a quieter adult home.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

