Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Sonnie loves to sit on your lap

Sonnie is a handsome, long-haired, ten-year-old ginger male who arrived at Worthing Cat Welfare Trust after his owner went into care herself.

He has been used to plenty of love and attention and is a true lap cat who would probably also demand space on your bed.

Sonnie is up for adoption through Worthing Cat Welfare Trust

Sonnie is also part of the charity’s golden oldie scheme.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

| READ MORE – Take a look through archive photos from Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton proms in 2009 |