Worthing Cat Welfare Trust cat of the week Tilly is looking for a quiet home

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for Tilly, a four-year-old ginger and white female who is a pretty, friendly little cat.

She would benefit from being in a quiet household without any younger children as she is happier without lots of action and noise around her.

Apart from that she is confident and relaxed.

All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.

For further details contact re-homing officer Jackie Riddles on 07818 824407 or 01903 883179, or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.

