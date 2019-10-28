Worthing centenarian was one of the first female engineers at the Post Office

A former engineer, one of the first females in the role at the Post Office, has celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.

Stella Shelton had a wonderful weekend of celebration, being taken out for a family meal, organised by her sons David and Richard, and celebrating with staff and residents at Parkside Lodge care home, in Wykeham Road, Worthing.

Stella with her 100th birthday card from the Queen

David said: “Stella still has a strong will and has an active mind. Her pleasure is in reading from library books and sharing family events with, especially, her two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.”

Stella was born on October 27, 1919, in Chiswick, the only child of Rachel and Albert Zara.

David said: “Educated at Hammersmith, she grew up in London, having various jobs such as Shell and London Transport, where the Second World War brought danger and experiences in the Blitz.

“Stella was one of the rare female employees as an engineer with the then General Post Office engineering department, accepted due to the shortage of men who were serving in the Forces.”

During the war, Stella met her future husband Albert, who had come over from France.

David said: “At this stage, the family moved to Leicester due to the bombing fears and Stella continued her work with the GPO.”

Stella and Albert were married in 1945 and David was born in 1948, then Richard in 1952.

Shortly after, Stella’s father died and a family member living in Brighton and Hove suggested they move there.

The family, including Stella’s mother, set up home in Hove in January 1953 and Stella found a job in an independent carpet shop. She bought the shop and ran it until retirement, when she sold the business and they moved to Worthing.

Following Albert’s death, Stella lived at their flat until she needed care. She moved in with Richard and Rosemary for a while, then moved to Parkside Lodge, enjoying trips out with Richard and David at different times during the week.