The book, titled 'Mental Health at Work', features real-life experiences and strategies from CEOs, HR directors and managers from the likes of KFC, Social Chain, and Octopus Group.

Alongside these companies, Guild Care CEO Alex Brooks-Johnson was invited to share his approach to dealing with mental health and wellbeing at work, something that is one of his main priorities.

Since becoming CEO in 2020, Alex has put policies in place to ensure employees have a safe space for open conversations, recognising that due to the nature of the work — and the impact of the pandemic — mental health has become an increasingly significant issue.

Guild Care's interim head of HR, Leanne Jones, and CEO, Alex Brooks-Johnson

He said: “Guild Care is an amazing charity with a long history of being an excellent employer, but the impact of Covid on our team clearly needed addressing.

“Paying attention to mental health at work has never been more important.

"It is something that impacts everyone and I wanted to create a more supportive and caring workforce at a time of great stress, allowing us to continue to deliver innovative and life-changing care services across Worthing.”

He added: “It has been an honour to be a part of this book and great that the wonderful work of our team has been recognised.

"I hope that through our learnings and advice, we can help other organisations improve mental health at work.

"We aren’t perfect but every step in the right direction helps”.