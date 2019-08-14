Worthing charity run returns in aid of rare cancer research

An annual run along Worthing seafront to raise funds for and awareness of a rare form of cancer is back for its third year.

The Miles for Meso run will once again be setting off from Steyne Gardens, along the seafront to George V Avenue and back – this year on Saturday, September 21.

Organiser Angie Mackrell with town crier Bob Smytherman

Miles for Meso was set up by Worthing’s Angie Mackrell in memory of her father, Steve Tuffill, who passed away in 2017 after suffering from mesothelioma, a rare form of lung cancer.

Mesothelioma is linked to asbestos, where tiny hooked fibres from the toxic material attach themselves to the linings of internal organs, often the lungs and chest wall.

All proceeds from the race will be going to the Mavis Nye Foundation, a charity which supports the victims of mesothelioma.

Last year’s event raised almost £2,000 for the foundation, with 84 participants taking part – an increase from 30 in its first year.

Town crier Bob Smytherman will be opening this year’s race, and members of the Foxy Ladies running group will once again be making an appearance.

Tickets are £5 for entry, which includes entrance to the race, a medal, water and a snack and all runners and walkers are asked to wear blue clothing.

The cut-off date for signing up is Wednesday, August 21.

Sign up on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/475953732923721/?ti=cl

Last year’s race was won by Archie Towse for the men and Corina Costadin for the women.