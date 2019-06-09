Worthing Children’s Parade set to return with David Walliams book theme

Schools around the area will fill Worthing with popular children’s book characters as the 12th Children’s Parade takes over the town.

This year’s event is set to be lots of fun, with 20 schools, community groups and nurseries participating in the David Walliams book-themed festivities.

Next Saturday, June 15, organisers will be bringing a fun-filled day packed with arts, entertainment and much more with the parade through the town centre in the morning followed by Guild Care’s family day in Steyne Gardens afterwards.

The parade will start at Beach House Park Grounds at 10am. It will make its way along the seafront and back along Montague Street, finishing in Steyne Gardens at 11.30am where MP Tim Loughton and Hazel Thorpe, mayor of Worthing, will welcome the children.

Steyne Gardens will be packed full of entertainment with the usual assortment of business and charity stalls, food and drink, fairground rides, balloons, magic acts and entertainment on stage – including school choirs.

There will be face painting, free art workshops for children and Worthing Library will be holding book readings from selected David Walliams books.

Organisers base the theme each year on popular children’s books to encourage children of all ages to love reading, fire their imaginations and making each page come alive by recreating much-loved characters from children’s classics past, present and future.

Worthing Children’s Parade has yet again joined forces with Worthing Museum and Art Gallery which will be providing an open to all, free drop-in art Mini Makes workshop based on Walliams’ characters.

This will take place on Saturday from 10.30am to 12.30pm in the education room at the gallery.

The children’s Mini Makes produced at these workshops, along with a couple from the parade, will be exhibited at St Andrew’s High School for Boys on Saturday, June 22, between 11am and 3pm. This will form part of the school’s GCSE creative arts exhibition as part of Worthing Artists Open Houses.

