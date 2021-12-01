Decorations sent in by Ian Aylwin

Worthing Christmas decorations: See how people in Worthing are decorating their Christmas trees this year

Have you put your Christmas tree up yet? That was the question we asked Worthing and we said we would love to see pictures of your decorations.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 10:32 am

And your resounding answer was ‘yes’! We love all your trees, they look amazing. Hope they give others some inspirations.

1.

Pictures sent by Heidi Tribe, left, and Karen Rea

2.

Pictures sent by Julie Sykes, left, and Andrew Hellard

3.

Pictures sent by Christine Lynn, left, and Jemma Mockford. Christine said: "I have this gorgeous boy who is into everything! The house has never been so minimalist and every cable is protected against teeth and claws. Definitely no tree this year and I wouldn't have it any other way."

4.

Pictures sent by Lisa Windsor, left, and Emma Mesquitta. Lisa says her tree has been up for two weeks.

