Worthing Community Chest announces latest grants

Worthing Community Chest has chosen a range of projects for its latest funding round.

Four groups will benefit from the grants, totalling £5,861.61.

Goring Regional Occasional Players will receive £1,388.95 towards audio equipment for its charity performances.

Cruse Bereavement Care will receive £1,472.66 to train new volunteers in the Worthing area.

GO Youth Activities will receive £1,500 towards disabled toilet facilities on Goring seafront.

Sussex Martlets Trampoline Club, based at Worthing Leisure Centre, will receive £1,500 for a new rig, pulley and twisting belt.

The closing date for the next round of funding is July 31, 2019. Visit www.worthingcommunitychest.org for more information, email grants administrator Naomi at grants@worthingcommunitychest.org or telephone 01903 221080.