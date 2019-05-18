Worthing company Ellie Ellie gives goods to St Barnabas House charity shops

A Worthing company has made a donation to help St Barnabas House stock its charity shops in the town.

Ellie Ellie, which specialises in personalised gifts, donated samples, seconds and discontinued lines to sell in the charity shops, and staff donated personal items.

St Barnabas House van-driver Chris, with Holly, Danielle and Andrew from Ellie Ellie

Jan Harper, head of retail for the hospice, said: “We would like to give a big thank you to the Ellie Ellie team for their generous donations to sell in our shops to raise money towards the care provided both at the hospice and in the community.”

Ellie Ellie founder Danielle Plowman and her team support St Barnabas House by fundraising throughout the year through their sample sales and with staff events including pancake day and pumpkin carving.

Danielle said: “Our gifts bring people together through all of life’s moments and St Barnabas House is our chosen charity because we know they too support this value through their work.”

Last year Danielle took part in the India Trek for St Barnabas House and the whole team said it will continue to support the hospice with their fundraising efforts.

Full details of the charity shops are available at www.stbh.org.uk/shops