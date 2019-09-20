Worthing cricket club continues charity support

A Worthing cricket club has presented cheques to two of the town’s charities following its fundraising efforts.

Chippingdale Cricket Club organises a curry night and auction at the Mahaan, in Montague Street, every year, with items donated to the club over the course of the year.

At this year’s event, Care for Veterans and Turning Tides were each presented with a cheque for £641.54.

Club members Paul Wood, Paul Baker and Pete Mansell handed over the cheques on the night.

Elizabeth Baxter, head of fundraising & marketing at Care for Veterans, said: “We really are very grateful to Chippingdale Cricket Club and Mahaan for their kind and continued support for our veterans over many years.”

Sue Stevens, PR & fundraising manager at Turning Tides said: “Turning Tides could not continue to help the homeless and insecurely housed without the support of those like Chippingdale Cricket Club. Their continued support is very much appreciated by everyone involved with our charity.”

For more information about the charities, call Care for Veterans on 01903 218444 and Turning Tides on 01903 680740.