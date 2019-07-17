Worthing dancers help Team England win Dance World Cup
Worthing dancers have returned triumphant after Team England won the Dance World Cup in Portugal. Glendale Theatre Arts School, Suzanne Logan Dance and Nicola Miles Theatre Studios were all competing and came home with many medals.
Glendale Theatre Arts School won gold for senior tap group, silver for senior jazz and show dance, and bronze for senior modern group. Molly Sloggett, 14, from Suzanne Logan Dance was ranked 7th in the junior solo ballet and Nicola Miles Theatre Studios was ranked eighth for junior group national and folklore dance.
Glendale Theatre Arts competing in the Dance World Cup 2019