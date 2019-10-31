Worthing diamond wedding couple met at a bus stop

A chance meeting at a bus stop in Worthing was the start of a long and happy relationship, celebrated at a 60th wedding anniversary party today.

Dennis and Mitzy Wood shared their special day on Thursday with family at The New Grange care home, in Homefield Road, where Dennis has lived since August.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe joins Dennis and Mitzy Wood and guests for the diamond wedding celebration. Picture: Steve Robards SR31101902

The couple was married on October 31, 1959, at St Mary’s Church in Broadwater, and have four sons, Steve, Tim, Mark and Simon, and two grandsons.

The pair met on November 5, 1955, when Mitzy was 16 and Dennis 19.

She had just come out from work at Smith & Strange, a ladies’ outfitters and drapers, in South Street, when she saw Dennis waiting for his bus home to Ashington.

Mitzy said: “I just saw him and he took my eye. He was in the Army when I met him and he had just come home from Egypt, so he had a lovely tan and lovely blue eyes.”

She invited him to join her and her friend for a cup of tea in the ICP ice cream parlour, now Macari’s, in South Street, and Dennis later asked her if she would like to go to the pictures with him that evening.

“We went to see a film together and that was it,” said Mitzy.

After leaving the army, Dennis did various jobs, including working as a gas pipe fitter and as a bus driver in Brighton and Worthing. Mitzy said Dennis was involved in the gas conversion, so was laying pipes over a wide area.

Dennis had not been well in recent months but Mitzy said it was nice to have a celebration arranged for them for their diamond wedding as they had never really done anything big for their anniversary.

Emma Ronney, care home manager, said: “Mitzy has been so overwhelmed, as she has said no-one has ever done anything like this for them before.”

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe visited and presented them with a card from herself and a card from the Queen.

An Elvis impersonator was organised by activities co-ordinator Wendy Bray and she helped Dennis write a poem for Mitzy.

The framed poem read: “We met at a bus stop at quarter to five.

“I had no idea you’d make me the happiest man alive.

“We went to the pictures and it was then I knew.

“I wanted to spend my whole life with you.”

Wendy said life story work and memories played an important part in dementia care.