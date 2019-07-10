Worthing father-of-two 'feels violated' after three men tried to break into his house

A father-of-two from Worthing said his privacy had been violated by three men who tried to break into his home in broad daylight.

Goyas Miah and his wife Suya Begum were visiting family on the morning of Tuesday, July 2, when the burglars attempted to break in through the living room window of their home in Hudson Close, Durrington, using a crowbar, at 11.45am.

Ali Miah was scared by a break-in attempt in broad daylight at his home in Durrington. Picture: Derek Martin

The 40-year-old said: “Someone has violated my privacy. Even though they haven’t taken anything, they have violated me and my family.”

The first the couple knew about the break-in was a note from Sussex Police on the doormat when they let themselves in.

According to neighbours, the three men were disturbed by a passerby who then called the police, who Goyas, known as Ali, described as an ‘angel’.

He said: “Had it been five minutes later, they would have broken the hinges.”

Ali said he had heard of two other burglaries targeting people of Bangladeshi origin in Durrington and Goring in recent weeks, and felt they were linked.

He said that his daughter Nazmine, nine, and Tarek, 14, were both worried they could come back at night, and Suya, 36, was left feeling particularly shaken.

“My wife is scared to open any windows or doors in the house. She is not letting our kids go outside because she is scared they might leave the door open,” he said.

The window had to be replaced on Monday.

Ali said that police were not able to investigate further because no fingerprints had been left at the scene and they had no more leads on the identities of the men.

The McDonalds employee said he had taken it upon himself to patrol the area at night with a torch and called for CCTV cameras to be installed in residential areas.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Officers attended but there was no trace of the men.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 637 of 02/07.”