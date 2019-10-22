Worthing Fire Station and Broadwater Carnival Society raise more than £10,000 for charity

A fifth annual ‘Big Day out’ helped Worthing Fire Station and the Broadwater Carnival Society raise more than £10,000 charity.

The joint community event was held in July and helped Worthing Fire Station and the Broadwater Carnival Society raise money for nine different charities.

More than £10,000 was raised through sponsorship and the generosity of residents.

Ann Barlow, chairman of Broadwater Carnival Society said: “We’re always amazed at how much money is raised and we are pleased to be supporting so many worthwhile charities. Thank you to everyone who supports us and to the committee who work hard and are dedicated throughout the year in planning this brilliant day.”

After the event, a presentation evening was held where each of the charities were presented cheques.

Darren Wickings, watch manager at Worthing Fire Station and event co-ordinator, said: “The presentation evening is always a great occasion – when we give out the cheques it makes all the hard work worth it.

“This summer’s open day was an exceptional event and an important opportunity for us to share fire safety messages with everyone within our community.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”

The nine charities helped by the event were: The Fire Fighters Charity; Turning Tides; Worthing Counselling Centre; Care for Veterans; Out There; Coastal West Sussex Mind; SOS Support Our Soldiers; Worthing Hospital stillborn baby unit; and Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance.