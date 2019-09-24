Worthing firm Equiniti backs primary school kit revamp

Worthing business Equiniti is supporting The Laurels Primary school in its bid to encourage equality and strengthen team spirit.

The company said it strongly agreed with The Laurels’ ethos of encouraging a team-player attitude and has backed the revamp of the schools PE kits.

Equiniti worked with the school to create 200 new kits, changing them from four different colours to one.

Beth Collins, Laurels deputy head, said: “We are thrilled that Equiniti have supported us to raise the profile of PE at The Laurels. Thank you Equiniti for supporting our small school with big dreams.”

Equiniti has raised more than £10,000 for charities so far this year, provided career advice at several high schools and attending many local events.

Louise Kirkwood, head of customer insight and corporate responsibility said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to support our local community and The Laurels with this wonderful initiative. The wellbeing of our local schools and communities is very important to me and Equiniti and I wish the children every success for the future.”

Equiniti Group plc is an international technology-led services and payments specialist, that provides non-discretionary payments and administration services.